R59 near Vereeniging blockaded in protest over farm murders

Eyewitness News

The movement was started in Cape Town by a group called Enough is Enough after the murder of farmer Joubert Conradie on his farm earlier this month. Protesters block the R59 near Vereeniging in protest over farm murders on 30 October 2017. Picture: …

Watch: Vehicles blockade R59 to support farm murders protest The South African



all 3 news articles »