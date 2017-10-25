R800 000 mandrax stash found in truck – Independent Online
|
|
R800 000 mandrax stash found in truck
A day after statistics showed drug-related crime in the Western Cape was the highest in the country, a drug bust in Belhar led to the arrest of two people for being in possession of mandrax tablets worth R800 000. Crime stats released this week showed …
2 CT suspects arrested after drug bust
South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested With Mandrax Tablets Valued At R800 000 in Belhar
