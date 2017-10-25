Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

R800 000 mandrax stash found in truck – Independent Online

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

R800 000 mandrax stash found in truck
Independent Online
A day after statistics showed drug-related crime in the Western Cape was the highest in the country, a drug bust in Belhar led to the arrest of two people for being in possession of mandrax tablets worth R800 000. Crime stats released this week showed …
2 CT suspects arrested after drug bustEyewitness News
South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested With Mandrax Tablets Valued At R800 000 in BelharAllAfrica.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.