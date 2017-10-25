Rafa Benitez Open To Managing Spain In The Future

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has refused to rule out managing the Spain national team one day.

“If I do well here, then maybe. If not, the national team won’t happen,” he told Marca.

“Let’s see what happens in a few years. And the same in relation to Liverpool.”

Rafa Benitez signed a three-year contract when he took the Newcastle job in March 2016 and decided to stay at the club despite overseeing the club’s relegation at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The Spaniard brought Newcastle straight back to the top flight at the first time of asking, and the Magpies have made an impressive start to this campaign.

