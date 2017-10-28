Pages Navigation Menu

Rahama Sadau Apologizes To Kannywood For Featuring In A Romantic Music Video

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment

Rahama Sadau has apologized to Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) this comes a year after she was expelled from Kannywood movie industry due to her appearance in a romantic musical video. According to Premium Times, the actress said she was sorry for actions and pleaded to be recalled back to the movie industry. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

