Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramaphosa is losing ground in hotly contested succession race – ANC insider – Citizen

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Ramaphosa is losing ground in hotly contested succession race – ANC insider
Citizen
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at a send-off ceremony for athletes going to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland at the presidential guest house in Pretoria on Tuesday, 15 July 2014. South Africa expects the 187 athletes to return with …
Pay rises for public servants unlikelyIndependent Online
African National Congress could well lose power in the next pollsHindustan Times
King Zwelithini gives Dlamini-Zuma blessing to lead ANCSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.