Ramos gives partner post award special

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos certainly knows how to celebrate a special achievement. After Monday’s recognition of his effort by World Soccer ruling body and stakeholders of the round leather game, Ramos took time off to enjoy a ‘just for two’ moment with his partner Pilar Rubio in London.

The Spanish star attended the glitzy bash on Monday evening where he was named in the FIFPro World XI alongside four Real Madrid team-mates.

Ramos remained in London the day after the event and took Pilar Rubio out for some dinner at a restaurant.

The couple who are expecting their third child together — posed for a picture, which was posted on Instagram by the defender, while enjoying a date night.

Ramos, who posed with what looked like a glass of white wine, captioned his social media post: ‘Dinner time with my love.’

Meanwhile, his manager Zinedine Zidane — who claimed the top men’s coach at the awards on Monday — has heaped praise on Ramos.

The defender has played a key part in Real Madrid’s recent success and captained them to a second successive Champions League triumph last season.

And Zidane believes the 31-year-old centre back ‘is the most important player’ in the team.

‘Sergio Ramos is our captain and knows his status within the side,’ Zidane told Radio Marca.

‘In the end, he is the most important player in the team as he is the leader.

‘Madrid are the best club in the world and our goal is to keep making history with all these wonderful players and people who are at the club.’

