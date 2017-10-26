Rangers Sack Manager Pedro Caixinha

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has been sacked this afternoon following an unscheduled board meeting

After Rangers Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals, Pedro Caixinha claimed that his players were embarrassing the Glasgow giants and challenged the squad to respond against Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

However, Rangers conceded a late goal to draw 1-1, a result which leaves the club in fourth place in the league standings and eight points adrift of leaders Celtic.

Chairman Dave King was present at the meeting, which came after Rangers 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Caixinha’s backroom staff, including Hélder Baptista, Pedro Malta and José Belman, are also said to be going.

Pedro Caixinha won just 14 of his 26 games in charge with seven defeats, including a record home loss against Celtic at the end of last season.

The post Rangers Sack Manager Pedro Caixinha appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

