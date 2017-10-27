Rapper Gets Five-Year Jail Term For Shop Attack

One of France’s top rap stars was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for ransacking the shop of his rival Booba and beating up a sales assistant so badly he was left in a coma.

Rohff, whose real name is Housni Mkouboi, was given the stiff sentence by judges in Paris in light of the serious nature of the violence, his criminal record and his inconsistent version of events.

The two rappers have been enemies for years, culminating in 39-year-old Rohff attacking the central Paris shop selling Booba’s Unkut clothing line in April 2014.

“We’ve got 10 days to appeal or ask for a non-custodial punishment. We’ll take our time to think,” Rohff’s lawyer Malika Ibazatene told reporters.

The rapper, who has a previous weapons conviction, has already spent two months behind bars over the shop attack and has worn an electronic surveillance bracelet.

The court watched a security camera recording of the attack in which Rohff can be seen leading the 19-year-old shop assistant to the back of the outlet before repeatedly striking him on the head and body.

