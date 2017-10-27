Ras Kimono returns – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ras Kimono returns
Vanguard
Legendary reggae star, Ras Kimono has dropped a new single after many years of hiatus from the music scene. The new single titled; “Blessed Africa” already has been released digitally by his former record label, Premier Records Limited. The song is a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!