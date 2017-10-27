Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rate these Photos from Heineken’s Lagos Fashion and Design Week

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) is an annual multi-day fashion event founded in Nigerian by Omoyemi Akerele in 2011. The fashion event aims to drive the Nigerian and ultimately, the African fashion industry; by uniting buyers, consumers and the media to view the current collections of African designers in the fashion capital of Lagos, Nigeria.…

The post Rate these Photos from Heineken’s Lagos Fashion and Design Week appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.