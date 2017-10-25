Bayern edges Leipzig 5-4 on penalties in German Cup – USA TODAY

Pages Navigation Menu

Bayern edges Leipzig 5-4 on penalties in German Cup

Bayern edges Leipzig 5-4 on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Sven Ulreich saved former teammate Timo Werner's penalty in a shootout to send Bayern Munich through to the third round of the German Cup at Leipzig's expense on Wednesday. With the game deadlocked at 1-1 after extra time, both sides' …
