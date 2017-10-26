Re-Run Of Kenya’s Presidential Elections Marred By Violence – NPR
|
Re-Run Of Kenya's Presidential Elections Marred By Violence
NPR
The do-over election took place despite the electoral chief saying the polls couldn't be free and fair, and the opposition candidate boycotting the vote. KELLY MCEVERS, HOST: There were clashes and violence today during Kenya's rerun of its …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!