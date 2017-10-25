Read Nigerian Senate’s proceedings for Wednesday 25th October, 2017

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki took the official Prayer and led the Chambers into today’s proceedings at 11:02am

Senator Lanre Tejuoso moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Tuesday, 24th of October 2017, Senator Mohammed Hassan seconded.

PETITIONS

Senator Dino Melaye David raised a Petition from a member of his constituency on Wrongful Dismissal from The Nigerian Army. Senator James Manager raised a Petition from Mr. Daniel on forceful retirement from The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Senator Shaaba Lafiagi raised a Petition from a member of his constituency on termination of appointment from Skye Bank Nigeria. Senator Sam Egwu raised a Petition from a member of his constituency on unlawful dismissal from The Nigerian Army. Senator Matthew Uroghide raised 2 Petitions from members of his constituency Unlawful withholding of legitimate funds belonging to a constituent by Standard Chartered Bank and Six communities in the Niger Delta against Shell Corporation

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Olusola Adeyeye cited order 42 and 52 and stated that Nigerian scholars in Russia who got scholarships through Petroleum Technology Development Fund and the Presidential scholarships have started their programs and their tutions have not been paid.

Senator Olusola Adeyeye said “Nigerian scholars in the United Kingdom sent a lengthy mail as regards the same issue stating that their tuitions have not been paid”. “The appropriate agencies of the Federal Government should meet with the Senate President Bukola Saraki to find a head way”.

Senator James Manager said “I suport this prayer and understand the plight of Nigerian students abroad, this is a serious matter”.

Senator Akpan Bassey said “In 2013 Dr. Maurice Okoli had to pay the sum of N205,651,499 to rescue the students in Moscow and has not been paid back by the Federal Government”.

The Senate accordingly resolved that

The appropriate agencies of the Federal Government should meet with the Senate President Bukola Saraki to find a head way. That the Nigerian Amnesty programme agency must with immediate effect ensure that Dr. Maurice Okoli who rescued the Country from that embarrassment be refunded.

Senate President Bukola Saraki thanked Senator Adeyeye for bringing this up and said “The situation is pathetic”. “Some of the students on scholarship have not been paid in 2 years and are roaming the street, The Nigerian Senate has to find a solution”.

Senator Dino Melaye cited order 43 and spoke on the situation of civil servants in Kogi state citing a civil servant who committed suicide after his wife gave birth to triplet due to 11 months unpaid salary.

PRESENTATION OF BILL

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Statutory Appropriation Bill, 2017 – First Reading

By Senator Ahmed Lawan.

– The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Statutory Appropriation Bill, 2017 is read the first time.

PRESENTATION OF REPORTS

Report of the Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare

Constituency Sustainable Development Fund Bill, 2017 (SB. 103)

Senator Malam Ali Wakili (Bauchi South)

– That the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare on the Constituency Sustainable Development Fund Bill, 2017 (SB. 103)

Senator Rose Oko seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare on the Constituency Sustainable Development fund Bill, 2017 (SB. 103).

The Report of the Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social was LAID.

Report of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions by Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Imo East)

-That the Senate do receive the reports of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of:

Petition from Engineer Y.Y. Sani against the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for Non-payment of Outstanding Monitoring Fees of USD 1,776,873.84 and N276,158.92 paid by International Oil and Gas Companies Exporting Crude Oil and Gas from Nigeria; Petition from Mr. Atiku Saleh and three others against the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for Unfair Termination of Appointment by the Directorate; Petition from TMDK Oil Traders Limited against Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) for Non-payment of N2,500,000,000 for contract executed; and Petition from ACP Joseph I. Ogbeide against the Nigeria Police Force for not allowing him to resume duty after being reinstated by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Senator Ibrahim Gobir seconded that the Senate do receive the reports of the Cmtte on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on the above Petitions.

The Report of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions was LAID.

CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS

Interim report of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Alleged Mis-use, Under-Remittance and other fraudulent Activities by Senator Adeola S. Olamilekan (Lagos West).

– That the Senate do consider the interim report of the Senate Committee on Alleged Mis-use, Under-Remittance and other fraudulent Activities in Collection, Remittance and Expenditure of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by Revenue Generating Agencies.

Senator Magnus Abe questioned the AdHoc Committee on why the agencies that failed to remit did so and what law backed such non-remittances.

Senator Jibrin Barau commended the Ad-Hoc Committee and said “Instead of condemning them they should be commended since it is an interim report”.

Senator Marafa said “Since it is an interim report the standing Committee should go through the reports again so they can have a detailed document that can be deliberated here in the Senate”.

Senator Andrew Uchendu blamed the discrepancies on lack of proper oversight.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said “He is not aware that the agencies have submitted their reports to National Assembly Nigeria in the past”. ‘We need to ensure that due process is followed’.

ADJOURNMENT

Senate Leader moved that other items on the Order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary was adjourned to Thursday, 26th October, 2017.

