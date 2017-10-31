Read Nigerian Senate’s proceedings of Tuesday 31st October, 2017

Welcome to a new Legislative Day in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki took the official Prayer and led the Chambers into today’s proceedings at 11:02am.

Senator Abdullahi Gumel moved for the approval of votes and proceedings of Thursday, 26th of October 2017, Senator Matthew Urhoghide seconded.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced a notice of the formal inauguration of the Nigerian-Germany Parliamentarian Friendship Group taking place today.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki welcomed people who were present in the gallery to observe plenary.

PETITIONS

Senator Foster Ogola raised a petition from a member of his constituency for cruel treatment by the Vice chancellor of an institution.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki referred the Petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back in 2 weeks.

Senator Sam Anyanwu raised petitions based on unlawful dismissal from place of appointment for various individuals.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki referred the Petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back in 2 weeks.

Senator John Enoh raised a petition from a member of his constituency on unlawful dismissal from service.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki referred the Petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to report back in 2 weeks.

POINT OF ORDER

Senator Bala Na’Allah cited order 43 and states how extremely proud he is of this 8th Senate and it’s integrity. He went further to say that a new Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been appointed yesterday and that the issue surrounding the sack of the Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation emanated from the Senate investigation on the Humanitarian Crisis in the North East and shows the support in the fight against corruption.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki commented saying, ‘We will continue to stand committed in our fight against corruption non-selectively’.

PRESENTATION OF REPORTS

Report of the Committee on Niger Delta on the Niger Delta Development Commission Act 2000 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 544) by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

– That the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Niger Delta on the Niger Delta Development Committee (NDDC) Act 2000 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 544).

Senator Jide Omoworare seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Niger Delta on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Act 2000 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 544).

The report was laid.

Report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal Colleges of Education Act CAP F8 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 445) by Senator Jibrin Barau

– That the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal Colleges of Education Act CAP F8 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 445).

Senator Mohammed Hassan seconded that the Senate do receive the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on the Federal Colleges of Education Act CAP F8 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (SB. 445).

MOTIONS

The preventable economic loss and National embarrassment arising from the failure of the Federal Government to complete the National Library after 11 years by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker added, ’The problem with such projects is the funds being released for such projects and time taken to release them’.

The Senate resolved to:

Urge the Federal Government to prioritize the funding and completion of the permanent site of the National Library of Nigeria in order to mitigate losses accruable to the project, Mandate the Senate Committee on Education to meet the Honourable Ministers of Education and the Federal Capital Territory and the National Librarian/Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria to adopt an appropriation strategy that would ensure the completion of the project starting from the 2018 Appropriation Bill and

iii. Advise the Federal Government to be more strategic in the award of contracts with a view to embarking on only projects that can be adequately financed to the tune of its budgetary appropriation.

Abuse of Expatriate Quota by Foreign Multinationals by Senator Andy Uba.

Senator Akpan Bassey seconded the motion raised by Senator Andy Uba stating, ‘it is a straight forward motion’.

The Senate resolved to direct the Senate Committees on Interior and Employment, Labour and Productivity to investigate through a public hearing all the allegations and report back in one month.

Inadequate maintenance of Federal Government Owned Hospitals by Senator Monsurat Sunmonu.

Senator Ali Wakili seconded the motion raised by Senator Monsurat Sunmonu stating, ‘it is a straight forward motion’.

The Senate resolved to:

Charge the Ministries of Finance and Budget to prioritize the Ministry of Health in the release of annual budgetary allocation, Charge the Ministry of Health to ensure efficiency in health care services, and to maintain high standard of health care delivery services within the country through periodic training, hospital inspections etc,

iii. Charge the Senate Committee on Health to investigate, probe, or request the audit of Federal Government Owned hospitals, and

Charge all Federal Government Owned hospitals to provide quality management through continuous evaluations.

CONSIDERATION OF BILLS

A Bill for an Act to authorize the issue from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration Consolidated Revenue Fund of the FCT Administration Account, the total sum of N222, 360, 551, 512 (Two Hundred and Twenty two Billion, Three Hundred and Sixty Million, Five Hundred and fifty thousand, Five hundred and twelve naira ) only, out of which the sum of N52, 574, 479, 667 (Fifty two Billion, Five hundred and Seventy four million, Four hundred and Seventy nine thousand, Six hundred and Sixty seven naira) only, is for Personnel Cost and the sum of N41, 294, 590, 480 (Forty one billion, Two hundred and Ninety four million, Five hundred and Ninety thousand, Four hundred and eighty naira) only, is for Overhead Cost while the Balance of N128, 491, 481, 366 (One hundred and twenty eight billion, Four hundred and Ninety one billion, Four hundred and Ninety one million, Four hundred and Eighty one thousand, Three hundred and sixty six naira) only is for Capital Projects, for the service of the FCT, Abuja for the financial year commencing from 1st January and ending 31st December, 2017 (SB. 550) by Leader of the Senate.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki refers the Bill to the Committee on FCT to report back in 2 weeks.

ADJOURNMENT

The Leader of the Senate moved that other items on the Order paper be stood down to another Legislative day. The Minority Leader seconded.

Plenary is adjourned to Wednesday, 1st November, 2017.

