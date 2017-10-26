Real Madrid Came Close To Signing Edinson Cavani In 2007

Edinson Cavani came close to joining Real back in 2007, according to the player’s agent.

Cavani has been one of Europe’s top forwards over the past few seasons, having enjoyed prolific campaigns at Napoli and PSG.

However, he could have made his mark in Europe with Real Madrid, with his agent Alexis Papasan revealing that the Uruguay ace nearly joined the Spanish champions from Danubio back in January 2007.

“When I got off the plane, I received a call from Michel, the coach of [Real Madrid’s] reserve team Castilla at the time,” wrote Papasan in his soon-to-be-released biography.

“He said: ‘Do you think Cavani can start with Castilla and in six months fully integrate into Real Madrid? I love him so much’.”

In the end, Madrid opted against signing Cavani and snapped up Gonzalo Higuain instead.

