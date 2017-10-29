Real Madrid lose in troubled Catalonia

Real Madrid suffered a backlash on the field rather than from an expected hostile atmosphere amid political turmoil in Catalonia as they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Girona on Sunday.

Goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu in four second-half minutes cancelled out Isco’s opener for Madrid as Real fell eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after just 10 games.

Madrid were making their first appearance in the deeply divided region since a violence marred October 1 referendum plunged Spain into political crisis.

As a reported one million people joined a rally in Barcelona in favour of Spanish unity on Sunday, just over 100 kilometres away in the pro-independence heartland of Girona, the visitors were expected to receive a hostile reception.

However, it was events on the field that proved far more troublesome for Zinedine Zidane’s men as they lost more ground on rivals Barca in the Liga title race.

“We know we can turn this around. We will have better days and our rivals will lose points over the course of the season,” insisted Zidane.

“There is nothing more we can do, and we know that sooner or later things will turn. There is a long way to go and I am not worried.”

Chants in favour of independence and “freedom” reverberated around the 13,500 capacity Montlivi in the 17th minute as is common at Girona and Barcelona home matches to mark the fall of Catalonia in the Spanish War of Succession in 1714.

However, with plenty of Madrid fans present, there were also plenty of Spanish flags on show.

In their first ever match against the European champions, Girona looked keen to make a mark from the outset and were desperately unlucky not to go in front when Pablo Maffeo’s cross came back off the inside of the post 12 minutes in.

Seconds later, though, the ball was in the Girona net as Madrid broke immediately upfield and Isco tapped home the rebound after Bono parried Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial effort.

Girona continued to dominate the game and hit the woodwork again before half-time when Portu’s flicked header looped over Kiko Casilla and back off the inside of the post.

“We played very well and hit the post twice in the first-half,” said match winner Portu.

“We knew that if we continued to press them hard as a team then you get your rewards in football.”

Real suffered an injury blow days before they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday as Raphael Varane was replaced by Nacho at half-time due to a muscular problem.

And the French international’s presence at the heart of the Madrid defence was badly missed as Stuani jinked past Nacho to fire Girona deservedly level nine minutes into the second-half.

Just four minutes later, Girona were in dreamland as Maffeo’s driven cross was flicked home by Portu and the goal was allowed to stand despite the striker appearing to be in an offside position.

“We can’t make excuses,” Madrid midfielder Casemiro told BeIN Sports Spain.”We have to keep our heads because it is a difficult moment.

“We still have a chance but we need to play better and work harder. Madrid are always obliged to win.”Stuani had a huge chance to make the game safe when chipped the ball beyond Casilla and wide of the far post.

Yet, rather than mount a late comeback as they did so often on route to a first La Liga and Champions League double for 59 years last season, Madrid looked short of energy and ideas in the final half hour as Girona held out for a famous victory.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

