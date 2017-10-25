Pages Navigation Menu

Real Madrid to abandon team bus on trip to Catalonia

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid will not use their branded team bus to transport players for the trip to Catalonia to play Girona on Sunday for security reasons, Spanish media reported on Tuesday. The club do not want the vehicle to become a target due to political unrest in the region over Catalonia’s bid for independence. Madrid do not usually bring the team coach to matches which are considered high risk, like the “El Classico” in Barcelona or away at Athletic Bilbao.

