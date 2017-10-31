Real Madrid will put Tottenham’s mental strength to the ultimate test as Mauricio Pochettino targets taking next step – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Real Madrid will put Tottenham's mental strength to the ultimate test as Mauricio Pochettino targets taking next step
The Independent
The most telling answer from Mauricio Pochettino came right at the very end of a press conference that, in its ability to drag on interminably despite very little of consequence taking place, occasionally seeped into the realm of experimental theatre …
Pochettino confident Kane will face Real
Harry Kane Is Perfect for Real Madrid but They Won't Pay €250 Million for Him, Says Former President
Pochettino 'very confident' Kane will feature for Spurs against Real Madrid
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!