Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real reason I rejected appointment in anti-graft monitoring committee – Justice Salami

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (retd.), yesterday revealed the reason he rejected the appointment as the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee set up by the National Judicial Council. According to him, the appointment was not in his interest. He denied reports that earlier suggested he turned […]

Real reason I rejected appointment in anti-graft monitoring committee – Justice Salami

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.