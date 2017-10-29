Recession: Reps tactical ctt’e off to Malaysia, Singapore to Compare Growth Indices

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

Despite recent announcement that Nigeria’s economy is out of recession, the House of Representatives Tactical Committee on Economic Recession has embarked on a one-week tour of Malaysia and Singapore to compare the economic growth indices of the two countries with Nigeria.

It would be recalled that NBS had announced that the country’s economy is no longer recessed. According to the NBS, the economy, in the second quarter of 2017, notched up growth of 0.55 per cent, an indication that the economic recovery was driven by improved performance of oil, agriculture, manufacturing and trade sectors of the economy.

The committee’s trip also comes shortly after speaker, Yakubu Dogara threatened to sanction committees who are yet to conclude work and submit reports for scheduling for committee on the whole.

In an announcement on the floor of the House, Chairman, committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Emmanuel Orker- Jev, lamented that about 162 reports were still being expected from committees, long after the committees have been mandated by the House to act on certain decisions and resolutions of the House.

The Bode Ayorinde-led tactical committee on economic recession was inaugurated in February this year with a three-month timeline to urgently seek measures aimed at improving the economy and living conditions of Nigerians.

The committee had earlier undertaken visits to Federal Ministries of Finance and Budget and National Planning, as well as Lagos State government and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), for the purpose of ascertaining government’s efforts at revitalizing the economy.

Speaking on the necessity of the trip, inspite of the country’s exit from recession, Ayorinde said it is to ensure that Nigeria attains Vision 20-20-20 adding that “as it is, the country might not achieve the vision and might probably relapse into another round of economic recession, if nothing was urgently done”.