Recoveries From Whistle-blower Policy Surpassed Our Expectations – Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Sunday said that the recoveries, which the Federal Government had made through the implementation of the whistle-blower policy, had exceeded its expectations.

Adeosun stated this in an article written by her and made available to our correspondent by her Special Adviser on Communications, Mr. Oluyinka Akintunde.

The whistle-blower policy, which was launched in December 2016, is aimed at addressing the issues of corruption in the management of government resources.

In the article entitled: ‘Positioning Nigeria for a prosperous future’, Adeosun stated that the government was doing a lot to stop the level of corrupt practices in the country.

The minister did not provide the total amount recovered under the policy. However, as of June this year, the ministry said that the sum of N11.63bn had been recovered under the whistle blower policy with about N375.8m paid to 20 providers of information.

Adeosun said that the implementation of the Treasury Single Account system had assisted the government in consolidating thousands of accounts scattered across Deposit Money Banks into a unified system that was transparent and easy to centrally monitor and track.

She said under the old system, it was common for government accounts to be converted into personal use, adding that with the TSA, this was no longer possible.

The minister stated that while there was a lot of resistance to reform by vested interests within and outside the system, the Federal Government would not relent in pursuing its reforms.

