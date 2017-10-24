Pages Navigation Menu

Reekado Banks Gushes About His Success As 2 ‘Keke’ Riders Decorate Their Tricycle With His Pictures

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has taken to social media to gush about his success after two ‘Keke’ riders decorated their Tricycle with his picture. The excited ‘Eazy jeje’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share the pictures and wrote; Two diff tricycles ?? Chai.. Ees like i’m NURTW president in Kano o. Please find all the …

