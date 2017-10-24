Reekado Banks Gushes About His Success As 2 ‘Keke’ Riders Decorate Their Tricycle With His Pictures
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has taken to social media to gush about his success after two ‘Keke’ riders decorated their Tricycle with his picture. The excited ‘Eazy jeje’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share the pictures and wrote; Two diff tricycles ?? Chai.. Ees like i’m NURTW president in Kano o. Please find all the …
The post Reekado Banks Gushes About His Success As 2 ‘Keke’ Riders Decorate Their Tricycle With His Pictures appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
