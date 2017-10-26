Pages Navigation Menu

Relegated 3SC To Unveil Agoye As New Coach Next Week

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

By Johnny Edward:

Shooting Stars Sport Club of Ibadan (3SC) have appointed Edith Agoye as the new manager of the club, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Agoye, an assistant at the club last season, takes over from Fatai Amoo who was relieved of his appointment following the team’s relegation from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to Nigeria’s second-tier football league, the Nigerian National League (NNL).

The details of his appointment have however not been disclosed.

“He is our new coach for the new season and he has started his screening already,” a player from Shooting Stars confirmed the news to Completesportsnigeria.com on Thursday.

Agoye is expected to be unveiled in Ibadan next week.

Former striker Agoye was a part of the Shooting Stars team that last won the Nigerian Professional League and Cup double in 1996.

