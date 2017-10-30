Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remy Ma And Lil Kim’s Epic Nicki Minaj Diss Record Is Here — And It’s Scorching – BET

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BET

Remy Ma And Lil Kim's Epic Nicki Minaj Diss Record Is Here — And It's Scorching
BET
Remy Ma has got the ball rolling. Fresh off of the premiere of the new season of Love & Hip Hop, new details are surfacing about the “All The Way Up” rapper's new manager, label deal and most important, her new collaboration with Lil Kim. According to …
Remy Ma & Lil Kim Reportedly Teaming Up For A Nicki Minaj Diss RecordHotNewHipHop
Remy Ma Signs With Columbia RecordsVariety
Remy Ma Signs Deal With Columbia RecordsBillboard
PerezHilton.com –TMZ.com –Hip-Hop Wired –SOHH
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.