Renowned Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Has 30% of His Fund in Bitcoin

Highly regarded billionaire fund manager Bill Miller, who has consistently made large returns over the past 15 years, has allocated 30 percent of his $154 million fund in bitcoin. After resigning from his position at $3.65 billion investment management firm Legg Mason, Miller created his own investment firm, Miller Value Partners. Miller’s investment firm, which … Continue reading Renowned Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Has 30% of His Fund in Bitcoin

The post Renowned Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Has 30% of His Fund in Bitcoin appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

