Report : Javier Mascherano Set To Quit Barcelona For MLS

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano has told the club that he intends to leave at the end of this season, according to Sport.

The versatile Argentine, who joined from Liverpool, could move to the MLS for the next stage of his career.

Although Mascherano is still proving himself to be a valuable player for Barcelona, having made eight appearances across all competitions this season, it is understood that the club will be willing to let the former River Plate defender leave Catalonia if an American side meets their valuation of him.

Although money is playing a huge part in Mascherano’s decision to leave Barcelona, he has told the club that he will not be moving to China or Qatar.

Javier Mascherano has been with Barca since 2010 and won four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.

