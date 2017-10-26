Report shows enterprise hard drives are no more reliable than mainstream models

A recent study issued by cloud service provider Backblaze reports that hard drives built for data centers aren’t more reliable than models sold on the mainstream desktop market. The company compared two 8TB drives from Seagate.

The post Report shows enterprise hard drives are no more reliable than mainstream models appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

