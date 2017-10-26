Reps approves N222.361bn budget for FCT administration









The House of Representatives on Thursday approved N222.361 billion budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration for 2017 fiscal year.

The budget was approved 65 days to the end of 2017 financial year.

From the total sum of N93.035 billion approved as recurrent expenditure (Non-Debt) for the 88 secretariats, departments and agencies under the purview of the FCT Administration, the sum of N52.575 billion is for personnel cost and the sum of N40.460 billion is for overhead.

From the total sum of N129.326 billion approved for capital expenditure, the sum of N46.890 billion is for engineering services; N2.172 billion for engineering design; N2.451 billion for FCTA while N5.530 billion is for resettlement and compensation department.

Additional sum of N19.977 billion is for Satellite Towns Development Agency (STDA); N1.770 billion is for FCT Water Board; N1.168 billion is for Road Traffic Services while N1.343 billion is for Department of Fire Service.

The sum of N3.942 billion is for public buildings; N3.125 billion is for FCT Treasury; N1.168 billion is for Transport secretariat; N19.355 billion is for Transport secretariat while N2.097 billion is for FCT Universal Basic Education.

The sum of N1.318 is for HHS secretariat; N1.209 billion health management board; N1.375 billion is for department of animal production while N2.429 billion is for facilities maintenance and management.

