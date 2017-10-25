Reps investigate Maina’s reinstatement into service

…calls on FG to wade into Kogi crisis

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel ,Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the resurfacing, reabsorbtion and subsequent elevation of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Regime, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina into the federal civil service as an acting director in the Ministry of Interior despite being indicted for mismanaging over N100 billion pension fund.

It also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately arrest Maina for prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to others who might have corrupt tendencies.

The decision sequels the adoption of a motion calling for an investigation into Maina’s reinstatement moved by Hon. Jagaba Adams Jagaba.

Debating the motion, Jagaba recalled that Maina was appointed in 2010 but was declared wanted by the EFCC in 2015 after being accused of financial impropriety and after he failed to honour invitations of the National Assembly in relation to the allegations made against him.

“He (Maina) fled this country to the United Arab Emirates since 2013 to avoid arrest and prosecution. He was formally sacked from his position as an assistant director in the Ministry of Interior in 2013 by the Goodluck Jonathan administration,” the lawmaker stated.

Jagaba said he was however taken aback with the news that Maina not only came back from self exile but was posted to his former ministry and promoted to acting director from assistant director.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for being pro-active in directing the immediate sack of Maina from the civil service, the House worried that someone accused of mismanaging N100 billion police pension funds can find his way back into the civil service.

Meanwhile, the House yesterday, also called on the federal government to intervene in the “callous” situation of Kogi state.

Recall that Kogi workers are reportedly owed over 10 month salaries and allowances even as a director in the state’s public service, Edward Soje was reported to have committed suicide due to his inability to meet the needs of his family.

The call follows the adoption of a motion on the ‘urgent need to save the souls of Kogi people’, sponsored by Hon. Sunday Karimi who warned that “if nothing is done, many more suicides would be committed by “frustrated civil servants.”

Karimi also said the bail out given to states is funded by the public finance of the government and the national assembly had authority to probe it’s disbursement and utilisation.

“The suicide committed by a director in the Kogi state civil service commission by name Edward Soje an indigene of Ogori, Ogori/ Magongo local government of the state. The senior civil Servant was said to have being owed 11 months salary,” Karimi said.

“The director was reported to have committed suicide owing to the fact that he could not meet his obligations as a husband especially when his wife had just delivered triplets at an Abuja Hospital Last Week. The triplets were the first children of the Couple after many years of marriage.

“The condition and situation of Mr Edward Soje is the lot of majority of the Kogi state civil servants both at the state and local government levels and the state government has refused and opposed any effort by any authority to investigate the payment or non-payment of staff salaries.”

In adopting the motion, the House also asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to explain the utilisation of bail out funds to state within the next one week.

It further directed its ad hoc committee on bail out to investigate the payment of the funds to the state.