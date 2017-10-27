Reps member from Anambra dumps PDP, pledges support for Obiano

The member representing Orumba North and South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Nwankwo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA. The four-time lawmaker said he decided to move to the party having taken time to analyse the achievements of Governor Willie Obiano in just […]

Reps member from Anambra dumps PDP, pledges support for Obiano

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

