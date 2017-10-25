Reps, NAFDAC Clash Over Safety Of Benzoic Acid, Sunset Yellow In Carbonated Drinks

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel ,Abuja

The House of Representatives and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) differed on the safety and continued use of benzoic acid along with ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and sunset yellow in the production of coke, fanta and sprite by the Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC).

This is as the lawmakers insisted that the additives were harmful for human consumption.

The position was made yesterday by the ad-hoc committee investigating the production and distribution of drinks manufactured by the Nigeria bottling company and other drinks producedbor marketed in Nigeria.

Recall that the House set up a committee following a motion sponsored by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, who expressed worry at the failure of NAFDAC to enforce the ruling of a Lagos High Court, which ordered NAFDAC to mandate the NBC to include a warning that the content of the bottles cannot be taken with Vitamin C..

Chairman of the committee and leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, pointed out that the additives are harmful hence, it’s ban in some countries, NAFDAC maintained they were safe so long as the stipulated quantity is not exceeded.

Gbajabiamila who expressed worry that the UK had declared that the coca-cola, fanta orange, sprite, fanta lemon, fanta pineapple and soda water exported from Nigeria “were certified unsuitable for consumption and were seized and destroyed by the UK Health Authorities, queried the NAFDAC for allowing the products into the market.

The commitee also queried NAFDAC on reasons why benzoic content in Nigeria stood at 250milligrams per kilogram as against 150mg/kg in countries like the UK.

Similarly, Hon. Agunsoye noted that domestic intake of vitamin C among children and adult citizens is common place and very high, leaving Nigerians prone to the destructive effect of combining it with these deadly coca-cola products.

According to him, the health consequences of ingesting these products to with its high concentration of benzoic acid and sunset yellow additives at the same time with vitamin C could result in cancer and other diseases”.

On his part, Hon. Abdulrazaq Atunwa who called on NAFDAC to study the Southampton university’s report tagged ‘southampton six” and look at the banned products and act on them, expressed worry over NAFDAC’s non-proactive attitude towards its regulatory functions.

In his defence, the acting director-general of NAFDAC, Ademola Mogbojuri who was represented by a deputy director, Simidele Onabanjo, explained that the agency never intended for the products be taken outside the country as it was produced for Nigerian consumption only.

Onabanjo also explained that every country was allowed to set its own standard adding that NBC did not flout the recommended standard in the production of their products, which were exported to UK.

She said “the issue is that the benzoic acid was higher than what was obtained in the UK. But scientifically, every country protects its own and benzoic acid in itself is not harmful to health”

NAFDAC further dismissed argument that the sugar content in coca-cola was higher that the recommended quantity adding that the maximum level of sugar that can be used in a bottle of coke is 15 percent and what the NBC uses is far below that.

On why the the agency allowed the continued use of sunset yellow additive by manufacturers despite been banned in many countries following the “Southampton six” research, the ag DG said sunset yellow is permitted in soft drinks at the maximum level of 100mg/kg.

She also explained that “Codex standards are the defacto international food standards. The maximum permitted level of benzoic acid in soft drinks in Nigeria is in conformity with the Codex Standard (250mg/kg). This though higher than 150mg/kg in the European Union (including the United Kingdom), it is much lower than permissible level in the USA which is 1000mg/kg.

“We wish to reiterate that the level of benzoic acid in the products in question (fanta and sprite) were found satisfactory and within the NIS standard”.

Explaining further, Onabanjo said there agency has not enforced the ruling of the court to compel NBC to inscribe on the bottles of their drinks that the products cannot be taken with vitamin C because the case was appealed.

Earlier, Gbajabiamila called on private manufacturers of carbonated drinks that had engaged a lawyer to challenge the jurisdiction of the House to probe them to avail themselves stating that the House had the powers to investigate the matter.