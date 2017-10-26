Pages Navigation Menu

Reps pass FCTA N222.361bn budget

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved N222.361 billion budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Out of the N93.035 billion approved as recurrent expenditure (Non debt) for the 88 secretariats, departments and agencies under the purview of the FCTA, the sum of N52.575 billion was budgeted for personnel cost, while N40.460 billion was…

