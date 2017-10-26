Reps summon Fashola over alleged violation of 2017 Appropriation Act

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives Committee on Power, yesterday invited the Minister of Power, Mr Raji Fashola over alleged violation of the 2017 Appropriation Act.

In an interactive session with stakeholders the lawmakers queried the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc over the utilization of N22 billion spent monthly on gas without regular supply of power.

Apparently disturbed by the development, the Committee directed the Minister to appear before it along with the Permanent Secretary, Mr Louis Edozien and Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to furnish the Committee with relevant details.

The committee led by Hon Daniel Asuquo, Cross River, PDP, spoke following the absence of the minister.

While reacting to the submission of the Minister’s representatives, Toby Okechukwu, PDP, Enugu, who frowned at the indiscriminate injection of fund into the distribution companies by Federal Government.

He said: “I don’t know whether the acquisition of the distribution companies is worth more than N701 billion. The total capital of these companies may not be up to N701 billion.

“Yet we are borrowing money to support them and give NBET,” the lawmaker lamented.

On his part, Mark Gbillah, APC, Benue, who decried the solvency of NBET and TCN, argued that the power sector might collapse in the next six to seven years if drastic action was not taken.

“We are trying to pay for the business of certain individuals at that level of gas and generation. We need to do a forensic study of these gas companies. What are they actually generating? What are we always required to pay them? The generating companies always give us bogus figures of what they are generating, and how there is no transmission capacity, the losses that they experience,” he said.

“We need to start from the bottom up as well from the gas angle. Where are these monies going to? This question goes to the Permanent Secretary. What is the utilization of these funds and the level of generation along the value chain, the operating cycle from GENCOS to TCN and DISCOs? Is this the best model in the world? I think NBET only came to complicate the issues in the centre of the value chain,” he alleged.

The permanent secretary who represented Fashola failed to furnish the committee with detailed information about unauthorized activities carried out by the ministry.

