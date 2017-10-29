Reps To Investigate SEC Boss Over Alleged N104m Severance Pay

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel, Abuja

Following reports on the alleged payment of N104 million as severance package to the Director-General of the Security and Exchange (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo in 2015, the House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market will this week, commence deliberation on the process of investigating the matter.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf who disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the weekend, noted the need to investigate recent allegations against the Director-General which includes award of contracts to companies owned by his relations, will form the main agenda of the committee’s meeting.

Yusuf however informed that while the committee is yet to receive a petition against Gwarzo for paying himself the sum of N104 million as severance pay for serving as a commissioner in SEC for 30 months, its will act based on media reports making the rounds.

Recall that the media last week reported, that the SEC boss, who worked as executive commissioner before former president Goodluck Jonathan appointed him as the Director-general of the commission on May 22, 2015, allegedly paid himself the entitlement shortly after he assumed office.

It was also alleged that the SEC boss approved the appointment of Outbound Investment Ltd, which has two of his relatives as directors as the only supplier of diesel to the agency.

“I have not received the said petition on the matter. But I, like other Nigerians, have noticed that these issues have been in the media of late.

“As representatives of the people, whose responsibility is first and foremost, to ensure investors confidence and trust in the capital market of which SEC is the regulator, we will seek to know the fact of the matter”, he said.

On the exact steps to taken by the committee, the lawmaker, maintained that members would have to meet first.

“Yes, we can invite the Director-General. We can write him to appear before us, but first, I want us to meet as a committee”, the lawmaker stated.‎