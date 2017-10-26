Reps. urge FG to declare state of emergency on dilapidated roads – Vanguard
Reps. urge FG to declare state of emergency on dilapidated roads
The House of Representatives on Thursday urged Federal Government to declare state of emergency on dilapidated federal roads in the country and initiate measures to rehabilitate them. The call was sequel to a motion by Rep. Segun Adekola (Ekiti-PDP) …
