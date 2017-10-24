Resolve this lingering crisis, LAUTECH doctors urge hospital

IN the wake of the protacted industrial action called by the Association of Resident Doctors, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso, the aggrieved doctors, have urged the management of the hospital to be sincere towards ensuring speedy resolution of the crisis.

The doctors are alleging they were paid 28 percent of their salary since January 2016.

In a press statement jointly signed by the President, Dr. Sebastine Oiwoh and the Secretary, Dr Ayobami Alabi, they alleged that their members are being owed 12 month salaries.

“We want to state clearly that the Association of Resident Doctors, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso has never and will never support any acts to pilfer, launder or to decimate the finances and resources of the hospital through illegal acts of corruption. The hospital is replete with evidence of this our relentless resolve to transparency, equity and due diligence,” they stated.

Reacting to plans by the state government to restructure the teaching hospital, the duo said the needful would have been done within 22 months without the attendant loss of lives of staff, patients and families.

If indeed the state government isn’t insensitive must she wait until 22 months before coming up with restructuring?

They reiterated that the reason for the actions remained poor working conditions, persistent payment of percentage salary, poor funding of residency training, dearth of man power, incomplete infrastructural development, and neglect of the hospital amongst others.

They argued that the reasons for the current protracted industrial action in the hospital can be resolved immediately with sincerity.

