Resolving Perennial Excess Bank Charges – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Resolving Perennial Excess Bank Charges
THISDAY Newspapers
On September 30, 2017, a close friend, and bank customer, Hilary Chukwu (not real name), cried blue murder as soon as he received an alert indicating that he had been charged as much as N538.00 purported to be “account maintenance fee”, by his bank.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!