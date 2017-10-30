Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Restructuring my foot; devolution of power not Nigeria’s problem’ – Governor Shettima

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has described the clamour for restructuring Nigeria’s federation as an effort made towards “treating the symptoms, not the disease.” According to him, restructuring the minds of the people and the quality of governance was more important than the issue of devolution of power. He stated this during a […]

‘Restructuring my foot; devolution of power not Nigeria’s problem’ – Governor Shettima

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.