Return of Nollywood titans

Although a saying goes that wine generally tastes better with age, however this is only true of a special variety. Like fine special wine, a unique crop of Nollywood actors are defying age. After what seems like a break from the screen, they are back doing what they know how best to do. DUPE AYINLA- …

The post Return of Nollywood titans appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

