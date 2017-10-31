Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rice donation to Kogi workers: How Senator Ogembe aligned with Dino Melaye

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Ahmed Ogembe, backed Senator Dino Melaye’s request for rice donation to Kogi workers, DAILY POST has gathered. He was said to have donated 30 bags of rice last Wednesday as part of his own contribution. Ogembe, who represents Kogi Central on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has […]

Rice donation to Kogi workers: How Senator Ogembe aligned with Dino Melaye

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.