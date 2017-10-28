Rihanna Is The Perfect Egyptian Queen For Vogue Arabia
Rihanna wows on the cover of Vogue Arabia as she channels Queen Nefertiti on the cover of the mag. The 29-year-old singer had on Nefertiti’s iconic blue headpiece for the shoot. She also modeled a striking reptile print jacket and in another shot, she had on a semi-sheer embellished dress, which she paired with a …
The post Rihanna Is The Perfect Egyptian Queen For Vogue Arabia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!