Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Extends Consolidation

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights Ripple price continues to trade in a range above the $0.1960 support against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted major channel with current support at $0.1965 is still active on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken). The price remains in a tight range and looking for the next move, … Continue reading Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Extends Consolidation

