Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers APC council chiefs asks Abe to restrain his supporters – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Rivers APC council chiefs asks Abe to restrain his supporters
The Nation Newspaper
REPRESENTATIVE of Rivers Southeast Senator Magnus Abe has been urged by members of the Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen in the 23 councils to call his supporters to order. The chairmen pledged their loyalty to the state party chair, …
Rivers LG poll: Special Appeal panel adjourns to Nov 6Vanguard
Rivers LG Dispute: Appeal Court Adjourns Case To November 6CHANNELS TELEVISION

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.