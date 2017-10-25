Rivers govt. partners World Bank, others to provide portable water

Rivers government on Wednesday said it was in partnership with World Bank and other foreign agencies to ensure supply of portable water for its citizens.

Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, the Rivers Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development said this during his inspection tour of water facilities in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that other agencies in the partnership included European Union, African Development Bank and UNICEF.

Ebeku said that at present, the administration of Gov. Nyesom Wike was moving to ensure the rehabilitation of the existing water schemes as a short term measure.

The commissioner, however, frowned at the level of the damage to water facilities in Ahoada Water Station by some unknown persons.

He called on the community to partner with government in rehabilitating the moribund water scheme and ensuring that the facilities are protected and sustained on completion.

In his response, Dr Felix Otuwarikpo, the Eze Igbu Upata 111 of Ahoada commended the state government for its kind gesture to the community.

The traditional ruler said that the community was ready to partner with government to ensure the availability of safe water in the community.

He also pledged that the facilities in his jurisdiction would be protected from vandals and appealed that the project should be extended to more communities in the state.

The post Rivers govt. partners World Bank, others to provide portable water appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

