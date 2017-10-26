Robbers attack Air Peace Airline in Akure, carts away money, valuables









Suspected armed robbers have attacked the office of the Air Peace Airline at the domestic Airport in Akure, the Ondo state capital, carting away money vault containing undeclared amount of money and other valuables to the staff members of the Airline.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the robbers, who were about four in number acted on information and we’re said to have gained entrance into the Airport through a bush path and went straight to burgle the Air Peace office early on Tuesday.

BusinessDay reports that the burglary case was reported at the Oba Ile Police Station at the capital city of Akure, just as an employee of the Airline who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the burglary incident to journalists on Wednesday in Akure.

The employee disclosed that some staff of the local Airline resumed to the shocking discovery of the theft in the office, saying that the stolen money which was conceived inside the big vault was the proceed of sales for tickets between Friday and Sunday last week.

He said, “It was surprising when we came to the office on Monday morning to discover that they (robbers) have stolen the money vault. The money was part of proceed for our tickets for Friday and Sunday, and these thieves came through the window and back door to carry our their operation.

“The money in question was in the safe in the office because we could not get to the bank at the late hour on Friday and Sunday. So, we still don’t know how the robbers entered here and operated freely with no challenge from the security guard”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ondo Command, Femi Joseph, while speaking with BUSINESSDAY, confirmed the incident on telephone as a burglary case which was against all speculations that the incident was an armed robbery operation at the Airport.

He said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime as they are currently providing the Police with useful information.

“It is true, we got the report that some hoodlums broke into office of Air Peace Airline at the local Airport at Oba Ile area of Akure. Our Intelligence findings showed that the hoodlums carried out the operation in a well coordinated plan as either the door or the window of the office was broken.

“We have started our investigation and some staff of the Airline have also been invited for interrogation”.

The PPRO further added that the police in Ondo state is up to the task of routing out criminals by ensuring adequate security.

YOMI AYELESO, Akure

