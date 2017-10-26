Robbers who shot police, carted AK 47 with 30 live ammunition arrested

By Joseph Undu

Operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS), Zone 2 Area Command, Onikan Lagos have arrested three suspected armed robbers who allegedly shot a police corporal, Aladejare Adedeji and collected his AK47 rifle in Meran area of the state.

The suspects who confessed to have been robbing residents of Ijegun, Isheri, Ikotun, Meran and Salolo along AIT road area of Lagos state were arrested alongside two of the receivers of their stolen goods.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the ZIS office at Obada Oko, Ogun state, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan Lagos AIG Adamu Ibrahim gave the names of the suspects as Kazeem Babalola Oladipupo aka (Aka Ire), Rasaki Owolabi aka (Anjongolo) and Segun Alade Sunday aka (Baba Ife).

Others are Adekunle Ibrahim aka (Oshodi) and Salau Taiwo.

According to the AIG: “A gang of robbers who shot Cpl. Adedeji and cvarted away his AK 47 loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunitions were tracked down by operatives of ZIS.”

Items recovered from them he said include, one AK47 rifle, one cut to size double barrel gun, one single barrel cut to size gun, five live cartridges and some assorted charms.

Adding, the AIG said the suspects have confessed robbing in the aforementioned areas and would soon be charged to Court.

He therefore called on residents of the zone to be vigilant and always contact the operatives while in distress. This was as he also assured of hitch free yuletide.

Suspects confession

A 24 year old Rasaki Owolabi who claimed to be a driver said: “I live at Ikotun, I met these people about two months ago at Agbara. I followed them on robbery operations two times.

The first time was at Meran and the second was at Ikotun. The time they collected a police gun, I was not there with them. I got N400, 000 and 700,000. I don’t used to carry gun. I was an Okada rider before. Am not a thief am a confirmed driver.”

Another suspect, Segun Alade said: “I am 32 years, am not a robber; I only help them buy gun from Ilara border in Cotonou, in Benin Republic. I bought the gun for N30, 000. One Sadiq who is a cult member is the one that has been sending me to buy gun for him.

“He lives at Ijoko side, Sango. Any time I brought them, he would collect them but I don’t know the people he do give it to, I don’t know these people with me here. I only helped him buy two guns. We I first go, the person that took me there, wrapped the short gun inside nylon and put it inside clothe and gave me to carry as he rode the bike.

“The second time I went, I put it inside polythene bag, hid it under my seat and rode the motorcycles myself. Many people used to go and buy them with motorcycle to Lagos. So, when they were arrested and asked how they got their guns, they now said it’s me, meanwhile I didn’t know they are armed robbers. The thing is so funny to me.”

Meanwhile, Adekunle Ibrahim aka Oshodi, a father of one from Osun state who buys stolen goods from them told Vanguard that: “One guy introduced me to this gang. He called me one day that, I should come to Ikotun when I got there; they introduced the phones to me to buy.

“They told me that, the phones were not stolen ones. I have bought phones from them three times. I have bought 14 phones and one laptop from them all together. I used to sell them at Ladipo but I don’t have a shop.”

The robbers claimed that one Shobo who shot the corporal and collected his riffle is still on the run.

