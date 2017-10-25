Robert Mugabe as WHO goodwill ambassador – what went wrong? – News24
|
Gears Of Biz
|
Robert Mugabe as WHO goodwill ambassador – what went wrong?
News24
At an international conference on non-communicable diseases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation director general, recently named Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe, as a new WHO “goodwill ambassador” on …
'Politics as usual' merges Count Dracula with WHO
Mugabe's Removal is Too Little, Too Late
Zim denies Mugabe's WHO appointment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!