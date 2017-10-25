Rock n Roll legend Fats Domino passes aged 89

Rock n Roll titan Antoine “Fats” Domino, behind hit songs like “Ain’t That A Shame“, “Blueberry Hill” & “Blue Monday” has died at the age of 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish Medical Examiner’s office in Louisiana confirmed that he died of natural causes. Domino with his producer and arranger Dave Bartholomew […]

