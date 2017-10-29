Roger Federer claims 8th Swiss indoors

Roger Federer won his eighth title at the Swiss Indoors on Sunday with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 defeat of Juan Martin del Potro. Federer’s win improved his hopes of overhauling Rafael Nadal for the world number one ranking with the ATP regular season ending next week at the Paris Masters. The 36-year-old now has …

