Rohr calls up 18-year-old Uzoho, Mikel, 22 others for Algeria, Argentina games

Team captain Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa and Ogenyi Onazi headline the list of 24 players which Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has invited for the team’s upcoming two matches.

The Nigerian senior men football team visit Algeria next week in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, and also take on Argentina in Russia four days later in a friendly.

Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi made the cut, alongside defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Leon Balogun and William Ekong, as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Odion Ighalo were also on the list, which also has three players placed on standby.

However, there is a first call-up for impressive goalkeeper Francis Uzoho

and midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali, a former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner.

Russia-based Brian Idowu has also been placed on standby, only for the friendly with Argentina.

2013 AFCON winner Kenneth Omeruo is on standby for both matches, alongside former junior international Alhassan Ibrahim, who now plays in Austria.

All invited players are expected to arrive in a camp in Morocco on Monday, Nov. 6, before the delegation flies to Constantine on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Two days later, the Super Eagles will leave Constantine for Krasnodar, the Russian city which will host the international friendly against Argentina on Nov. 14.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Defenders: William Ekong (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands);

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal);

John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidiebere Nwakali (Sogndal FC, Norway)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England);

Odion Ighalo (Chang Chun-Yatai, China); Henry Onyekuru (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

STANDBY: Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austria Wien, Austria); Brian Idowu (FC Amkar Perm, Russia)(NAN)

